AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning.

The shooting happened before 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Idalia Court, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time, police said.

APD said to expect a large police presence in the area due to the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.