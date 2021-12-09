‘False threat’ at Thornton Walmart leads to evacuation

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Update 12/9 12:55 p.m.: Thornton police said nothing harmful was found at the Walmart, and the threat called into police was false. Thornton police took time to explain the situation to the employees evacuated in the video below.

Original Story: The Thornton Walmart is being cleared of customers and workers while police conduct a K9 sweep.

Out of an abundance of caution & for a quicker K9 sweep, the Walmart has been emptied of personnel/patrons. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/N6l2ioFZim — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 9, 2021

The Thornton Police Department says a suspicious package was reported at Walmart on Thursday morning.

There is a large police presence in the area of 128th and Quebec St. as police investigate the report.

“So far nothing found. We will continue to check the area. Out of an abundance of caution, West Ridge elementary has been placed on “Secure”, Thornton police shared on Twitter.

