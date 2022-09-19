DENVER (KDVR) — A large police presence is in the area of East High School on a report of a threat.

According to the Denver Police Department, there is a large police presence at East High School located at 1600 City Park Esplanade.

Denver Public Schools tweeted that East High School reported an active shooter at the school. When officers arrived, there were no signs of an active shooter in the building.

DPD also confirmed at this time the threat has been unfounded and no injuries have been reported.

SkyFOX is over the school where multiple students are outside of on the football field. Multiple police cars and officers can be seen around the school as well.

Parents are asked to go to the large statue in City Park with DPD to ensure the safety of staff and students.

This is breaking news, FOX31 has a crew on the way this story will be updated when more information becomes available.