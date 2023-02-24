FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins Police say there is a significant amount of law enforcement and fire activity near an apartment building on Friday morning.

The incident was reported before 8 a.m. near Timberline Road and East Horsetooth Road. Police said a person in crisis threatened self-harm using chemical substances.

Police ordered evacuations for people living in Building B of the apartment complex out of an abundance of caution.

If you or anyone you know needs a lifeline, please call 988, 844-493-8255 or text “talk” to 38255. The Colorado Crisis Service Hotline has people standing by whenever you need to talk.

