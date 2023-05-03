GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The United States Forest Service says that a large mudslide happened above the Hanging Lake rest area road on Monday afternoon.

The USFS said the mudslide is blocking access to the rest area and to Hanging Lake. The slide did not impact Interstate 70 or Glenwood Canyon.

Here is a look at photos of the slide from USFS:

Mudslide blocks access to Hanging Lake (U.S. Forest Service)

Mudslide blocks access to Hanging Lake (U.S. Forest Service)

Mudslide blocks access to Hanging Lake (U.S. Forest Service)

No injuries have been reported.

“We have been actively contacting all reservation holders during this closure and refunding charges or rescheduling visitors for a later date,” said Ken Murphy of H20 Ventures, which operates the reservation system for Hanging Lake.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said crews started removing mudslide material on Tuesday.

There is no estimated time on when access to the Hanging Lake trail and rest area will be restored.