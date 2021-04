WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A home in Westminster was destroyed Wednesday when a large fire broke out.

In addition to the home on the 10400 block of Robb Drive, a pickup truck sitting in the driveway was also damaged. Westminster Fire report one dog died in the fire. No additional injuries were reported.

Crews are on-scene of a residential structure fire in the 10400 block of Robb Ct. The fire appears to have originated in the garage. The fire has extended to the attic and crews have been unable to enter the home at this point. The homeowner has reported no occupants inside. pic.twitter.com/l1H91obvKN — Westminster FD (@WestyFire) April 28, 2021

The homeowner says there is no one inside.

Firefighters are making progress on the fire and working to protect the rest of the structure, as well as adjacent homes from fire and damage. North Metro Fire is also on-scene. #WFDRobbCtFire @NMFirePIO pic.twitter.com/FsUGde6RVe — Westminster FD (@WestyFire) April 28, 2021