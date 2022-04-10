MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Update 5:33 p.m.: Highway 34 is now back open.

Update 4:12 p.m.: Wiggins Fire Commander believes they have a good hold on the fire due to the “quick response” by surrounding agencies. Fire officials will be out there for a while, damages to structures are currently unknown.

Update 3:56 p.m.: The Wiggins Fire Commander said they have enough resources responding currently.

Multiple agencies are responding to a large grass fire in Morgan County.

Police are closing Highway 34 near Weld County Road 144 in all directions as the fire continues to grow rapidly due to 57mph winds in the area. As of 3:45 p.m., Highway 34 eastbound is also closed at Weld County Road 91 and westbound Interstate 76 due to multiple accidents.

According to officials, smoke from the fire is causing zero visibility, and one injury from a crash has already been reported.

Wiggins Fire Department is responding to the fire and asking other agencies for assistance.

The Pinpoint Weather Team warned of high winds picking up Sunday afternoon. Most of the state is under a Fire Weather Watch.

FOX31 has a crew on the way, and updates will provided once they are available.