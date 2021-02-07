‘Fast-moving’ grass fire forces evacuations in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Morrison Road is shut down in both directions and evacuations are being enforced due to a large grass fire burning off Morrison Road near Fox Hollow Golf Course and Bear Creek Lake Park.

The neighborhood east of the fire from Owens Lane to Kipling is being evacuated.

Lakewood police are asking motorists to stay clear of the area, and if you are in the park or golf course, evacuate immediately.

An evacuation center has been established at Bear Creek High School. The school is located at 9800 W. Dartmouth Pl., Lakewood.

West Metro Fire Rescue says structure protection is in place and no structures are immediately threatened.

Our crews on scene of a fast-moving grass fire near Morrison Road and Bear Creek Blvd. Strike team has been called in to assist. pic.twitter.com/NVE6gNxYAO — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 7, 2021

