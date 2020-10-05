2 injured in large fire burning at Thornton apartment building

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials report two people have been injured in a large fire at an apartment building in Thornton. They have been transported to the hospital. Another two people were reportedly injured but refused treatment, authorities say.

According to the Thornton Fire Department, the fire was called in at 3:31 p.m. and is at Skyline Apartments, 517 E. 88th St., Building 10.

Westminster Fire is now assisting Thornton fire crews with the blaze. Officials say all 24 units are uninhabitable. The Red Cross is now assisting.

@redcross on scene to assist with housing needs. Thank you to @fedheights Fire for their assistance. — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) October 5, 2020