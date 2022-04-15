DENVER (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue and Denver Fire are battling a large, two-story townhome building fire in southeast Denver.

DFD said crews have the main body of fire knocked down and are searching for hidden sparks and embers.

One person suffered burn injuries and was transported to the hospital for observation. An unharmed dog was rescued in the incident, as well.

Fire at an apartment building in southeast Denver

A fire at a multi-family building on South Quebec Way on April 15, 2022. (Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

A fire at a multi-family building on South Quebec Way on April 15, 2022. (Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Dog rescued from southeast Denver townhome fire (Photo credit: South Metro Fire)

Southeast Denver townhome fire (Photo credit: Denver Fire)

Townhomes in southeast Denver on fire (Photo credit: Denver Fire)

The fire was reported around 12 p.m. at 1885 S. Quebec Way, Denver Fire tweeted.

SMFR said flames and smoke were visible on the first and second floors of the building.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.