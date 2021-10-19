83 units impacted in apartment fire on Pearl Street in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A large fire that started at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning is now under control.
The fire started around 3:30 a.m. near 23rd and Pearl St.
Boulder Fire Rescue said two of the three buildings in the complex had heavy fire showing when crews arrived.
Boulder Fire Rescue said a few residents suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.
One person jumped a short distance from the building and was rescued by an ambulance crew, according to BFR.
The Red Cross is on scene helping displaced residents.
BFR said 83-units were impacted by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire crews will remain on scene to monitor hot spots.