83 units impacted in apartment fire on Pearl Street in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A large fire that started at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning is now under control.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. near 23rd and Pearl St.

Boulder Fire Rescue said two of the three buildings in the complex had heavy fire showing when crews arrived.

Boulder Fire Rescue said a few residents suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.

One person jumped a short distance from the building and was rescued by an ambulance crew, according to BFR.

The Red Cross is on scene helping displaced residents.

BFR said 83-units were impacted by the fire.

.@boulder_fire currently working a large fire at an apartment building at 23rd & Pearl Street.



Right now there are NO reported injuries but 83 units are affected.



Agencies have knocked down the fire immensely since they first arrived and are asking people to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6LIAy7VRKY — Carly Cassady (@CarlyCassadyWX) October 19, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews will remain on scene to monitor hot spots.