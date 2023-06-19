AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Several people have set up a growing encampment at the shoulder of an on-ramp to Interstate 225 at Parker Road.

FOX31 reached out to the Colorado Department of Transportation about this problem and what’s being done to fix it.

CDOT said no trespassing signs are usually the first option to curb encampments. The department said it cannot clear out an encampment without help from local law enforcement, but that is another option and done as humanely as possible.

Then comes the cleanup — not just trash but hazardous waste — which comes at an annual cost to the state of between $2 million to $3 million.

There is also the human cost of these encampments: the safety of the people who set them up and live there. Back in April, a man sleeping in a tent off I-25 was hurt and later died when he was struck by a car.

People experiencing homelessness already face a number of risks to their lives: untreated illnesses, drug-related overdoses, violence and traffic incidents.

Homeless deaths rising

A group called the Homeless Deaths Count coordinated with the Guardian and found homeless death rates rose 77% from 2016 to 2020.

In Denver alone, that same study reported an increase of homeless deaths in the city of 30% over the same four-year period.

These are just deaths that have been reported. The National Healthcare for Homeless Council estimates between 17,000 and 40,000 annual deaths of people experiencing homelessness.

If you want to do something to help, CDOT said you can start by reporting encampments. That sets the process in motion of clearing them out and getting them cleaned up.