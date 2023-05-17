Suspect in an unreported stolen 2020 Kia Sportage tried to run over cops, hit patrol car (Photo credit: Ault Police Department)

AULT, Colo. (KDVR) — A Greeley man was arrested after nearly hitting an officer with a stolen car that contained a large amount of stolen mail from around Colorado.

The Ault Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on May 13 at 10:27 p.m. in an alley near the 200 block of East 3rd Street. Initially, police were called about a man who had passed out and was sleeping inside the vehicle.

The plates on the vehicle were confirmed as stolen, according to APD.

Once an APD officer arrived on scene, the man inside the vehicle allegedly accelerated and nearly hit the officer while attempting to flee. The officer, however, was able to jump out of the way, and instead, the suspect struck the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Brian Grant, was taken into custody.

APD determined that Grant was driving an unreported stolen 2020 Kia Sportage out of Windsor. Police do not know what Grant was doing in Ault at the time of his arrest.

Brian Grant, 41, of Greeley arrested after allegedly attempting to hit an Ault Police officer while driving a stolen Kia with a large amount of stolen mail found inside (Photo credit: Ault Police Department)

APD obtained a search warrant for the Kia and found a “large amount” of mail that did not belong to Grant.

The mail was addressed to the following locations around the state:

Weld County Roads 37, 43, and 86 in the Ault, Pierce and Nunn area

Ashcroft Road, 51st Avenue, West 24th Street and 83rd Avenue areas in Greeley

Salida Court and Bluegrass Circle areas in Evans

Other various areas

APD said they are currently in the process of identifying and notifying the victims of the stolen items.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Grant or the stolen Kia in other areas in the last three weeks to call the Weld County Regional Communications Center at 970-356-1212 and request to speak with Ault Detective Sergeant Shippy.