Lara Trump talks about President Trump’s strategy for winning Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and 2020 campaign advisor spoke to FOX31 and Channel 2 about the President’s visit to Colorado and strategy for winning 2020.

Lara Trump joined the FOX31 and Channel 2 morning show on Thursday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Trump will speak in Colorado Springs on Thursday night. The rally is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Trump will speak alongside Sen. Cory Gardner at the event, which is first come, first served.

Trump’s visit comes as several Democratic candidates are also trying to drum up support in Colorado. Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke in Denver last Saturday. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be speaking in Aurora on Thursday. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg will speak in Aurora this Saturday.