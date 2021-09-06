Lane adjustments at Wash Park cause online stir on Nextdoor

DENVER (KDVR) — New work done at Washington Park in Denver is causing concern for some park goers. The City of Denver paved new pedestrian and cycling lanes but some have taken to Nextdoor to share their frustrations.

Complaints are centered on narrower lanes for pedestrians.

“I think it’s just safer,” one park guest said.

Others at the park welcome the new roads.

“I certainly like it as I’m a bike rider,” one cyclists said.

“I think it’s a great idea to try and separate the pedestrian and the bicycle traffic,” a pedestrian said.

Pedestrian lanes were made narrower which extended lanes for cyclists.

“The wider bike lanes are wonderful.” the cyclist said.

“Bikes travel at a speed so much faster than humans on foot and it keeps us focused on our path,” the pedestrian said.

On Nextdoor one complaint said, “they cut down the walking lanes.”

Another user called it a ‘dangerous situation.’

“They’re on their side, we’re on our side and it’s just safer that way,” another park guest said.

Some users on the Nextdoor app have pledged to take their grief to the city.

FOX31 reached out to the City of Denver for comment on the feedback from some residents but they did not reply.