DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement about possible landspouts.

Landspouts are possible in Aurora, Centennial and near the Denver International Airport until 6:30 p.m.

A map of the area is outlined below.

A map of the affected area (Photo: National Weather Service)

NWS warns anyone in these areas to seek sturdy shelter until the warning passes.

This is breaking news, this story will be updated as more info becomes available.