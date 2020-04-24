Landscaping industry needs workers during coronavirus pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Jeremy Wagner was naturally concerned about his lawn care business when the shut-down orders were issued.

“In the beginning, it was kind of scary. It’s like, ‘What’s going to happen? You don’t know,” said Wagner.

He owns and operates JeremyJobs.com, which is an independent contractor that works with the San Diego-based company Lawn Love.

“They do advertising, they do marketing, customer support, customer service,” said Wagner.

The one thing Lawn Love does not provide is employees. And when you are in the lawn mowing business, you need workers just as much as you need tall grass.

Applications are now being accepted.

“I am hoping to grow and get another truck, two or three, and have more customers coming from Lawn Love,” Wagner said.

Wagner says he is lucky that his business is considered essential.

“Blessed. First, I am glad that it is considered an essential, it makes a whole lot of sense,” said Wagner.

There is work to be had, says Wagner, if people want it.

“You have to be willing to do the work,” he said.