Landmark application submitted for Carmen Court against owners’ wishes

DENVER — Should the six owners of a small condominium complex off Speer Boulevard be allowed to sell to a developer who would tear down the structure?

Or is the 95-year-old building at the corner of 1st Avenue and Emerson Street so notable that city leaders should designate it a landmark, which would prohibit demolition and likely scuttle the deal?

That’s the debate that was set into motion on Tuesday, when three individuals who live near the Carmen Court complex submitted a formal landmark application to the city, after signaling they were likely to do so last month.

The residents who signed the application are Sarah McCarthy, Malcolm Murray and Mark Harris. Each lives within three-quarters of a mile of the complex.

Carmen Court sits on an approximately 0.4-acre lot that is zoned for up to five stories, according to property records. The units, which are across the street from a small park, have the addresses of 900, 908 and 916 E. 1st Ave., and 76, 84 and 90 N. Emerson St.

Executives with Houston-based developer Hines, whose Denver projects include the 40-story office tower at 1144 15th St., told BusinessDen last month they are under contract to buy the complex as well as a couple neighboring parcels. The company wants to build a senior living complex on the site, which would comply with the current zoning.

