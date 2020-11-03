Landlords and businesses prepare for potential unrest amid presidential election

DENVER (KDVR) — Commercial and residential buildings across the Denver metro are preparing for unrest ahead of the presidential election on Tuesday. During a year of riots, protests and strong political passion, law enforcement agencies are encouraging property managers to plan ahead.

Windows throughout the central core of Denver have been boarded up as business owners prepare for uncertainty this week. Late on the eve of Election Day, more boards were being set in place along Denver’s 16th Street Mall.

Just south of Downtown Denver, at Country Club Towers II and III, residents received an e-mail from apartment management announcing extra security measures.

“We always try to remain extremely proactive,” said Timothy Colgan, regional property manager at Broe Real Estate Group.

Colgan recently alerted residents to additional security patrols during the week of the election. He also said coverage of the election will not be shown in common areas of the towers. The move is an effort to avoid conflict and promote social distancing, according to the email to residents.

“We wanted to make sure that we create an environment that [is] calm and is safe and secure as possible for residents,” Colgan said.

Country Club Towers serve as just one example of how apartments, condominium buildings and businesses are working to keep people and property safe.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has forced more people in Colorado to work from home ahead of potential unrest. Meanwhile, Denver police have been urging businesses to make a plan and prepare for the worst.

There’s a likelihood enough election results won’t be known on Tuesday to determine a winner in the race for the White House.