Landlord sues Red Robin over unpaid HQ rent

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Restaurant chain Red Robin responded to the coronavirus pandemic by opting not to pay rent on its headquarters in Greenwood Village, its landlord says.

Tuscany Owner LLC, which owns the six-story Tuscany Plaza office building at 6312 S. Fiddlers Green Circle, sued Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in Arapahoe County District Court on April 24.

Red Robin has leased space in the building since 2000, according to previous reporting. In 2018, the company extended its lease through May 2025, according to the lawsuit.

Attorneys Merc Pittinos, Thomas List and Joyce Williams of Moye White are representing the landlord. Pittinos said Red Robin leases approximately 62,000 square feet.

The landlord said in its lawsuit that Red Robin’s lease provides for a current base rent of $101,979 per month, a figure that escalates during the term of the lease. The company also is required to pay its share of building operating expenses such as property taxes, as is common in commercial leases.

Red Robin didn’t pay its landlord anything in April, according to the lawsuit. As of the date the lawsuit was filed, Red Robin owed nearly $186,000, which includes the base rent, building operating expenses and charges for paying late.

