Lakewood youth football team barred from championship game

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A youth football team won’t be allowed to play in its championship game but is still finding a silver lining.

The Bear Creek Bears, a team made up of 7- and 8-year-olds, was informed they have been disqualified from the Arapahoe Youth League Championship Game because of “player audit” issues.

Disappointed, the rookie tackle team still has something to look forward to: the 13-player team will be honored at halftime of the Bear Creek v. Windsor high school football game on Saturday afternoon.

“If we continue to strive for excellence and continue to push each other to be great…again, together, we’ll win!” ” head coach Josh Cordova said.

The game is at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m.

An e-mail sent to the Arapahoe Youth League president was referred back to the Bear Creek Youth Football League.