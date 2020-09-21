Lakewood Walmart parking lot shooting victim and suspect identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Matthew Lyvon Paul, 46, shot and killed 27-year-old Steven Scott Hargis in the Walmart parking lot at 440 Wadsworth Blvd. on Sept. 18, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Police say Hargis was in his car when Paul shot him multiple times. Paul fled the scene, still armed, and attempted a carjacking at the Grease Monkey located at 395 Wadsworth Blvd., LPD said.

Paul did not succeed at getting a car and ran into the neighborhood on the 7700 block of West Fourth Avenue, officials said.

Officers followed and when they confronted Paul, he fired several shots at them, hitting a police car and several buildings in the area. No officers were hit.

LPD officers returned fire, shooting and killing Paul.

As per policy, the officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted. The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.