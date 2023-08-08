LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood City Council has voted to put the brakes on housing and development in the city, at least for a while.

On Monday, city council members passed an emergency ordinance that will limit new housing and residential units from being built. Members approved the measure by an 8-3 vote.

The city’s growth plan comes as a new state law, HB23-1255, forbids cities from enforcing anti-growth policies. The law was signed by Gov. Jared Polis in early June.

Voters approved a strategic growth plan for the city in 2019. Supporters believe controlling growth can control housing costs and keep families from leaving Lakewood.

Moves to block growth are not new in Colorado, Boulder and Golden have had similar laws on the books.

The Lakewood anti-growth measure will remain in effect until 2026.