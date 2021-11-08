Lakewood search for missing senior after truck found

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department is looking for 81-year-old Gail Wilson who was last seen on Oct. 31 about 3:00 p.m.
Wison is described as a white man, five feet, six inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen leaving his home in the 1300 block of South Reed Street in Lakewood driving his 1997 red Ford F-150 truck. He was wearing dark jeans and a red hoodie.
Wilson’s red truck was found on Friday evening northwest of Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue in Denver.
Please contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7215 with any information. If seen call 911 immediately.