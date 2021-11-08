Lakewood search for missing senior after truck found

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department is looking for 81-year-old Gail Wilson who was last seen on Oct. 31 about 3:00 p.m.

Wison is described as a white man, five feet, six inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Missing: 81 yr old Gail Wilson last seen leaving his home on the 1300 blk of S. Reed St. yesterday at 3pm in his ‘97 red Ford F-150 (CO BXX-317). He is a white male, 5'06", 180 lbs w/ grey hair & hazel eyes. Last seen wearing dark jeans and a red hoodie. If seen please call 911. pic.twitter.com/L02MFXY9Jk — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) November 2, 2021

He was last seen leaving his home in the 1300 block of South Reed Street in Lakewood driving his 1997 red Ford F-150 truck. He was wearing dark jeans and a red hoodie.

Wilson’s red truck was found on Friday evening northwest of Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue in Denver.

Please contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7215 with any information. If seen call 911 immediately.

81-year-old Gail Wilson (Credit: Lakewood Police Department)