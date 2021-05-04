Lakewood scavenger hunt highlights local history, gives chance to win prize

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is the site for a self-guided scavenger hunt.

Lakewood’s Historic Preservation Commission created the hunt to highlight local history during the month of May.

Anyone interested can join the hunt in person or virtually and submit a completed scavenger hunt form for a chance to win a prize.

Download the Scavenger Hunt Guide below or pick one up at the Visitor Center in Heritage Lakewood, 801 S. Yarrow St., on Fridays and Saturdays in May between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Winners will be announced online after June 1.

Guided tours include the Farm and Belmar Centers. Download the walking tour brochure below, sign up for a guided tour online or call 303-987-7850.