Lakewood opens public therapy center after deadly shooting spree

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood will offer trauma resources and mental health therapists to anyone in the public impacted by this week’s deadly shooting.

The Lakewood Police Department is establishing the resource center on Thursday and Friday in Belmar “for all of those impacted by the shootings this week.”

“Nobody will be turned away,” the department said, pointing out that it’s “for anyone in our community (Lakewood, Denver or otherwise) who has been affected by the senseless tragedy this week.”

Lakewood Resource Center

Hours: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: Core Cycling and Wellness, 7349 W. Alaska Dr., Lakewood, across from the Hyatt House