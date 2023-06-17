LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 49-year-old woman.

The Lakewood Police Department said Angela Selvage was hit by a vehicle while she was walking near West 6th Avenue Frontage Road and Jay Street on May 28 around 9 p.m. She later died at the hospital.

Police told FOX31 the 911 caller was not believed to be the initial vehicle that hit Selvage.

Selvage’s oldest daughter, Samantha Selvage, said her mother was hit twice.

“She was hit about 400 yards in front of Jay Street. She was left there by the first car. They ran from the scene and then she was hit again. The second vehicle stopped and tried to help her,” Samantha said.

Police currently do not have a suspect or vehicle description.

“Our mom is just gone forever because someone couldn’t pay attention to the road and then left her there,” Samantha said.

Selvage’s daughter said it was a call she’ll never forget.

“When I got that call I was shocked. I always thought I’d have more time with my mom,” Samantha said. “I don’t have children yet and that was something I wanted her to be there for.”

Amanda Olin, a family friend and “cousin by choice,” said Selvage was full of life.

“She was there when you needed to laugh, advice and especially when it comes to finding a perfect verse in the Bible for whatever was going on at the time,” Olin said.

The family is now building signs with traffic cones to bring awareness to cars passing by.

“It’s happening way too much,” Samantha said. “There’s so many families going through the same thing we’re going through right now and it’s just wrong.”

She said they just want to bring their mother justice.

“It’s really hard to try to move on and have the closure you need from something like this when you feel there’s an injustice done,” Samantha said. “You may never get it and trying to accept that is beyond hard.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 720-913-7867 (STOP).