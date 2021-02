LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A 70-year-old man who was reported missing and then found on Jan. 19 has been reported as missing again.

The family of Pioquinto Garcia says he has dementia. Garcia went missing on Monday morning and was last seen wearing the outfit in the photo below. He is missing his two front teeth and has a beard. He responds to the name Poncho.

Lakewood police say if anyone sees Garcia, they should call 911 immediately.