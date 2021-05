Suspect in Ford Truck near FirstBank in Lakewood, CO.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a Ford truck who shot into a FirstBank.



Courtesy: Lakewood Police Department

It happened Friday, April 30, around 8:15 a.m. at the FirstBank located near Welch Street and West Colfax Avenue.

Lakewood police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Marquez at 303-987-7213. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tippers may be be eligible for a cash reward.