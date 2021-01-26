Lakewood police looking for suspect in motel homicide

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot to death in a Colfax in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

At around 2:43 a.m., Lakewood police were called to the Blue Sky Motel at 6205 W. Colfax Ave. on report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old Hispanic male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim ultimately died of those injuries. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time pending family notification.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Lakewood Police tip line at 303-763-6800.