Lakewood police looking for boy taken by non-custodial mother shortly after she was released from jail

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department is hoping the public can help officers track down a boy who was taken by his mother shortly after she was released from jail. The mother does not have legal custody of the boy.

According to LPD, Aiden Casaus, 11, was last seen June 28 when his biological mother, Francheska Lee Flores, 38, picked him up from a friend’s home.

The pair’s last known whereabouts was in Colorado Springs on June 29. Police believe they were with Flores’ boyfriend, 29-year-old Zachery Estrada.

They may be traveling in an older, light blue sedan.

Flores, who also uses the last name Bernal, is about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. A warrant has been issued for her arrest for violating a custody order.

Casaus is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He has dyed blond hair and brown eyes.

Estrada is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 140 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the individuals is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information should contact LPD Det. Johnson at: 303-987-7103.

