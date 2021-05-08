Lakewood police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Lakewood police are working to get more information about a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at West Colfax Avenue and Oak Street early Saturday morning.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was deceased at the scene. The vehicle involved fled prior to police arrival just before 1 a.m.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a white vehicle of an unknown make and model. It’s unclear whether it is a car, truck or SUV.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.

Police are asking anyone in the area at the time that witness the crash or anyone who may have information to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300 regarding case number LK21-16810.