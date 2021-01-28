Lakewood police, FBI searching for bank robbery suspect

The suspect in the Lakewood bank robbery. Credit: FBI

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force need help identifying a man suspected in a bank robbery.

The robbery happened on Monday at 4:31 p.m. at a Chase Bank located at 12860 W. Alameda Pkwy. in Lakewood.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a bald or shaved head, between 35 and 40 years old, about 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray cargo pants, tan Timberland boots and Bluetooth headphones. He was wearing a face mask with the image of a hand giving the middle finger during the robbery.

The suspect used a demand note during the robbery. Police said he did not show a weapon.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is an interagency coalition comprised of local, state and federal personnel.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.