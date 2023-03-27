LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood police agent was shot while confronting one of two people suspected of robbing a mail carrier.

According to Lakewood PD, the armed robbery occurred near South Oak Street and West Dakota Avenue while the USPS employee was working. The female suspects were able to get several items from the mail carrier.

There was then a confrontation between the suspects and law enforcement on the same block near West Alameda Avenue.

Police say one of the female suspects ran and fired at agents, who then returned fire.

That suspect was shot and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. A Lakewood agent was also shot and taken to the hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, who is also a female.

Lakewood police have not released a detailed description of the suspect they are searching for, but police said both women were dressed in all black clothing.

The Lakewood Police Department is currently the lead agency investigating, but that could change as the robbery victim is a federal employee.