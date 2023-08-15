DENVER (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department announced one of its own passed away Monday after a battle with an illness.

Veteran Lakewood Police Agent Fred Saforo was 26, police said on Tuesday.

Saforo was part of Lakewood Police for four years. He died after a “brave battle with an illness,” the department said.

Saforo was “the guy everyone wanted to work with,” and always had a smile and a positive attitude.

“[He] will be dearly missed by all of us,” police said. “Rest easy our brother. We have the watch from here.”

Hundreds of people went to the comments on Facebook to show their love and support for Saforo.

“Literally one of the best men I have had the honor of knowing,” one commented.

Many of these commenters shared the same sentiment about Saforo as his colleagues.

“Always smiling, always friendly, and always working hard,” one person said.