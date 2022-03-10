LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Nick’s Cafe closed its doors Thursday after 36 years in business.

The popular café was located at 777 1/2 Simms St. and was considered a favorite restaurant for the Lakewood Police Department.

“While Nick Andurlakis gained public notoriety for his “Fools Gold” sandwich and love of Elvis Presley, it was his hot breakfasts at 4 a.m. on cold Colorado mornings where generations of our officers found a comfortable place to relax and recharge with his good conversations after busy graveyard shifts,” shared LPD.

Nick’s Café announced the closure last month in a Facebook post.

“It is with many mixed emotions announcing the closing of Nick’s Cafe. After 30 some years it is time. Our last day will be March 10th. We have had customers become friends and have seen couples become families and families grow. We are blessed in so many ways to have shared so many memories with you all. We will be donating a few of our treasures to History Colorado. Thank you for your support over the years and may God bless you all.” Nick’s Café

Lakewood police said the cafe even named some of the menu items after department employees.

“Nick is a hardworking, caring and supportive community pillar and over his 36 years, his support and connection to LPD is more appreciated by our agency than he will ever realize. In fact, Nick’s menu contains not only the best gyros, but a host of breakfast items, with some named after police department employees. Thank you, Nick, from every single young LPD agent and sergeant who ever walked through that door and congratulations on your retirement – You have earned it,” LPD shared.

Nick’s Café was known for its Elvis memorabilia and the “Fool’s Gold” sandwich, which was a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with bacon.