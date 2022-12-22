Gilberth Higuera, 41, was last seen 12/17/2022. Courtesy: Lakewood Police Department 12/22/2022.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police are asking the public’s help in locating an at-risk man.

Gilberth Higuera, 41, was last spotted Dec. 17 in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street around 1:30 p.m. on foot.

Higuera was wearing a white track jacket with red stripes when he was last seen. He is Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.

According to the community alert sent out by Lakewood police on Thursday, Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and is considered at-risk.

Anyone with information regarding Higuera is asked to contact Jeffcom Dispatch at (303) 980-7300 and to reference Lakewood PD case LK22-38158.