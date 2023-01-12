Jedan Patterson, 20, was last seen in the area of S. Wadsworth Boulevard and Hampden Avenue on 1/12/2023. Credit: Lakewood Police Department.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police are searching for a missing 20-year-old.

Jedan Patterson walked away from his residence near S. Wadsworth Boulevard and Hampden Avenue Thursday evening according to police.

He is Black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds and has black hair. Jedan was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and white Nike slides.

Jedan is autistic and functions at a middle school level. According to police, it is believed Jedan is going through a mental health crisis. He is not properly clothed for the weather.

Anyone spotting Jedan is asked to call 911 or Lakewood police at (303) 987-7111, and to not directly contact him. There is a concern he may run away.