Aneylis Perez, 12, was last seen Wednesday afternoon at her home in Lakewood. Credit: JCSO 11/2/2022

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old runaway girl.

Aneylis Perez was last seen at her home near S. Kipling Parkway and W. Florida Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to JCSO, Aneylis does not have a phone.

Anyone with information on Aneylis and her location is asked to contact JCSO at (303) 271-0211.