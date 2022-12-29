A 44-year-old male was located and later died at the scene of a Dec. 26, 2022, avalanche on Berthoud Pass. (Credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The coroner has identified the snowboarder who died earlier this week in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.

The man was 44-year-old Brian Bunnell, of Lakewood, according to Grand County Coroner Brenda Bock.

The avalanche happened around midday Monday on the west side Berthoud Pass, close to Winter Park.

The incident happened when a snowboarder triggered an avalanche on a slope where another snowboarder had triggered an avalanche around the same time, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Four people were caught in the avalanche, two of them in the slide, the CAIC said. . One person was rescued by family members and bystanders, while the second person, now identified as Bunnell, was not able to be saved.

He died on the scene after bystanders tried to perform life-saving measures.