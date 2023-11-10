LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood man says he was almost hit by a wrong-way driver moments before the other driver crashed head-on into another vehicle.

This happened near West 6th Avenue in Lakewood around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Police have not released what led up to the crash, but said the accused wrong-way driver is 91 years old.

Cody Fahrney tells FOX31 the wrong-way driver missed him by inches. He was one of the many drivers who called 9-1-1.

“I was heading home, heading down west on 6th,” said Fahrney. “Just cruising along minding my own business. People started flashing their lights at me in the opposite direction.

“I was thinking okay it may be a speed trap up ahead, so I kept on cruising along,” Fahrney continued. “All of a sudden the person on side of me slams on their brakes.”

When he looked up, a car was heading towards him with no headlights on.

“I whipped over, they flipped their headlights on right as I went by. Just barely missed me — I was shook for sure,” said Fahrney.

Lakewood Police tells FOX31 that after getting multiple calls around 10:20 p.m., a crash was reported minutes later between Wadsworth and Sheridan.

Officers say the 91-year-old man was traveling east in the westbound lane in a Honda Civic. The driver crashed head-on into a Ford Edge SUV.

“I woke up this morning and the first thing I looked for was news posts to see if there had been an accident because it was really dangerous,” said Fahrney.

According to new data from the Colorado State Patrol, they have investigated 403 crashes involving wrong-way drivers since 2020. Of those crashes, 42 ended in serious injuries and 18 were fatal.

“Luckily the person beside me slammed on their brakes so there was room for me to move over,” said Fahrney. “Oncoming drivers on the other side of the highway had obviously seen this gentleman driving up the road and started flashing their high beams. I’m glad they did because I may not be standing here.”

Both drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. Police have not given an update on their conditions.

Police ticketed the 91-year-old motorist for failure to drive on the right half of the divided road.