Lakewood liquor store owner rammed with vehicle; loved ones demand hate crime charges

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — On April 29, 61-year-old Lakhwant Singh was seriously injured outside Two Angels Liquor Store in Lakewood, which he co-owns.

Authorities say 36-year-old Eric Andre Breeman rammed Singh with a vehicle.

Breeman is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, assault and harassment.

The Sikh Coalition, a national civil rights group, is asking the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office to include hate crime charges against Breeman.

“For us as a community to address hate,” says the coalition’s Nikki Singh, “It must be acknowledged.”

According to Nikki Singh, the day of the incident, Breeman was damaging items in the store. Lakhwant Singh repeatedly told Breeman to leave. Breeman then told Singh and his wife to “go back to your country.”

Nikki Singh said Lakhwant went outside to get a picture of Breeman’s license plate, which is when Breeman got in the vehicle and allegedly rammed Lakhwant.

The Sikh Coalition is asking residents to sign an online petition demanding hate crime charges.

Lakhwant is now out of the hospital and in a rehabilitation center.

“He has a long road ahead from everything that’s happened,” said Nikki Singh.

Breeman’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 24.