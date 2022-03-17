LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire Rescue has reported the Lakewood house fire is now out.

The fire was in the 2700 block of South Cole Court in Lakewood. West Metro Fire Rescue says the home was “fully involved when firefighters arrived,” according to their Twitter post.

House fire on 2700 block of South Cole Court, Lakewood, CO. Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue 3/17/2022

West Metro Fire reported their crews could not enter the house and took defensive action to protect surrounding structures. West Metro Fire said ” the home is a total loss,” in a Twitter post.

The resident who was believed to be home at the time of the fire is still unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This story will be updated as more information is received.