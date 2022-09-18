LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire that sparked up Sunday morning.

According to West Metro Fire, the fire started in the garage of a home on the 1500 block of Whippoorwill Drive and is believed to have been caused by smoking materials.

Structure fire 1520 Whippoorwill Dr (West Metro Fire)

Structure fire 1520 Whippoorwill Dr, garage (West Metro Fire)

Structure fire 1520 Whippoorwill Dr, doorway (West Metro Fire)

Structure fire 1520 Whippoorwill Dr, front door (West Metro Fire)

Structure fire 1520 Whippoorwill Dr, roof (West Metro Fire)

While battling the fire, WMF crews were able to contain its spread to the garage.

The family, along with their two dogs, was able to exit the home safely during the fire. No injuries have been reported as of this posting.

In addition to the heavy damage sustained by the garage, smoke damage was found all throughout the rest of the home.