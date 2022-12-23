LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood family is pleading with the person who allegedly took their dog.

The Arellano family says Stella, an Old English bulldog, was snatched Dec. 15 after slipping through the family’s front door, near South Harlan and Florida.

Surveillance video appears to show a white SUV slow down, an individual gets out, and the dog is taken away.

“It was no longer than 4 minutes and she was gone,” said Stella’s Owner, Marvin Arellano Jr.

Arellano’s 11-year-old son is autistic and desperately misses his best buddy. A reward for Stella’s return has reached $1,500.

If have any information, you are urged to call Lakewood Police.