LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire crews rushed to the scene of a Friday night fire that left two hospitalized.

Two Lakewood Police officers were the first on the scene, according to the fire department. The fire broke out in the bathroom of a duplex along the 100 block of South Kendall.

WMFR crews transported both the resident and his guest to a nearby hospital. The blaze has since been extinguished.