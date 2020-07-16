Lakewood Cultural Center provides ‘Hope’ with new public art installation

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The Lakewood Cultural Center has a new art installation: a heart-shaped “Hope” print by Koko Bayer on its west wall.

Bayer, a local artist, began pasting brightly colored heart-shaped prints around the Denver metro area to help people feel uplifted.

“The heart, symbolizing the self or spirit, also shows up often in my work. In this print, it represents love, optimism and empathy,” Bayer said.

“It is not only that the work is simple, direct and incredibly fun to look at but more so that Koko, as an artist, is so eagerly giving a gift to her community during a time that can feel dark and isolated,” said Laine Godsey, the center’s arts programming curator. “The gift of art that impacts people’s outlook on the world is special, and we want Lakewood to experience the joy of Koko’s work.”