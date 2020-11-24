Lakewood couple starts no-contact Christmas tree delivery service

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — David Elger and his fiancé, Lea Hatch, both had to close down their businesses, which they’ve owned and operated for more than a decade, at the start of the pandemic.

With a lot of free time on their hands over most of this year, they decided to use their time and efforts to focus on helping families in need due to COVID-19 by volunteering at food banks and gathering clothing and items for donations.

This Christmas, the couple saw a new opportunity that started with their 9-year-old daughter.

“She came to me disappointed that Halloween was cancelled and said that she heard that Thanksgiving and Christmas would be cancelled as well,” said Elger. “This broke my heart and in talking with my fiancé, we thought how sad it is to be a kid these days from home learning, not seeing their friends, not being able to go anywhere always wearing your mask.”

Determined to come up with a way to make Christmas safe, Elger and Hatch created asafechristmas.com. It’s an online service where you can order a Christmas Tree and it comes with no-contact delivery right to your front door.



“At asafechristmas.com you can order your farm-fresh Fraser Fir Christmas tree complete with a tree stand and no-contact delivery for one price,” said Elger.

For every Christmas tree the couple delivers, they are donating a portion to a few Boy Scout troops in Colorado that are helping with the delivery service. For every 10 trees they deliver, the couple plans to donate one Christmas tree to a family in need.



“These Christmas trees we are donating not only come with a tree stand, but also lights, ornaments and a few gifts for under the tree,” said Egler.



Each tree is between 6 to 7 feet tall and costs $199. So far, the couple has already had several dozen sales.

“A lot of them have been the elderly or people that don’t want to go out and get a tree because they’ve been exposed to COVID,” said Engler. “A lot of people just don’t want to go out and put their families in danger.”



Elger and Hatch said they are running tree deliveries within the Denver metro area.

“With everything that’s going on, it’s good to bring Christmas back,” said Elger. “It makes my spirits soar.”