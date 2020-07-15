Lakewood couple rescued after becoming ‘benighted’ near Jasper Lake

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group rescued two people who got lost near Jasper Lake in the Indian Peaks Wilderness area.

The Lakewood couple called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening about 7:30 p.m. and asked for assistance after becoming disoriented and being unprepared for the changing evening weather.

The hikers were instructed to remain at the same place on the trail until rescuers reached them. It took approximately 7 1/2 hours to locate the hikers and assist them out of the wilderness area.