LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood Churches are bonding together to get cold residents off the street.

As part of the “Severe Shelter Network,” Lakewood United Methodist Church shuttles folks with nowhere else to go to nearby St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church where they stay the night.

“Folks can weather it and withstand it for a certain period of time, and then, it gets dangerous,” said United Methodist Reverend Ben David Hensley.

Hensley said his staff shuttled 25 people Sunday night.

Among those who have visited both churches is Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul.

“It’s important to see, first-hand, what is needed, and, how we can help,” Paul said.

If you would like to help, please visit LUMC.net/Give